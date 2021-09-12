Avril Lavigne Makes First Red Carpet Appearance in Nearly 2 Years at 2021 VMAs

Watch : Inside Megan Fox & MGK's Double Date With Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun

What more can we say? Avril Lavigne is back on the red carpet!

On Sept. 12, the "Sk8er Boi" singer had cameras flashing as she attended the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in a pink plaid Area PF21 ensemble. The event marked Avril's first red carpet appearance since Jan. 2020, when she attended Clive Davis and the Recording Academy's pre-Grammys gala in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Avril, who will be a presenter at the VMAs tonight, recently teamed up with Willow and Travis Barker on the song "GROW," which was featured on Willow's fourth studio album, Lately I Feel Everything. "Congratulations @willowsmith on the release of your new album!" Avril wrote on Instagram in July. "Go check our new song 'G R O W' with @travisbarker."

The song followed just a few months after Avril released the track "Flames," a duet with boyfriend Mod Sun. "The fastest growing song of my entire career is officially "'FLAMES,'" he wrote on social media at the time. "thank u so much for all the support....special thanks to Queen Lavigne for believing in me + this song."