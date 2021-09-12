BREAKING

Britney Spears Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sam Asghari
Avril Lavigne Makes First Red Carpet Appearance in Nearly 2 Years at 2021 VMAs

Avril Lavigne made a rare public outing on Sept. 12 to attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Get the details on the singer's return to the red carpet.

Watch: Inside Megan Fox & MGK's Double Date With Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun

What more can we say? Avril Lavigne is back on the red carpet!

On Sept. 12, the "Sk8er Boi" singer had cameras flashing as she attended the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in a pink plaid Area PF21 ensemble. The event marked Avril's first red carpet appearance since Jan. 2020, when she attended Clive Davis and the Recording Academy's pre-Grammys gala in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Avril, who will be a presenter at the VMAs tonight, recently teamed up with Willow and Travis Barker on the song "GROW," which was featured on Willow's fourth  studio album, Lately I Feel Everything. "Congratulations @willowsmith on the release of your new album!" Avril wrote on Instagram in July. "Go check our new song 'G R O W' with @travisbarker."

The song followed just a few months after Avril released the track "Flames," a duet with boyfriend Mod Sun. "The fastest growing song of my entire career is officially "'FLAMES,'" he wrote on social media at the time. "thank u so much for all the support....special thanks to Queen Lavigne for believing in me + this song."

photos
2021 MTV VMAs: Red Carpet Arrivals

Avril officially made her musical return in 2018 after a five-year hiatus, releasing the song "Head Above Water." Prior to dropping her track, Avril penned a message to her fans about her health battle, which was the inspiration behind the song.

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

"I spent the last few years at home sick fighting Lyme Disease. Those were the worst years of my life as I went through both physical and emotional battles. I was able to turn that fight into music I'm really proud of," she wrote on her website in Sept. 2018. "I wrote songs in my bed and on the couch and recorded there mostly as well. Words and lyrics that were so true to my experience came pouring out of me effortlessly. Truly... by keeping my spirits up, having goals to reach and a purpose to live for, my music helped to heal me and keep me alive."

Ahead of the award show, take a look at all of the nominees for the 2021 MTV VMAs HERE!

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

