Attention, Dear Reader: You Can Now Experience the World of Bridgerton Firsthand

Eager to be the diamond of the season? Well then, we have some news you'll burn for.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, Netflix revealed that they're launching an interactive experience that takes you into the world of Bridgerton. Titled The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, the streaming service—and Her Majesty—invites you to be transported back to London's Regency-era, where string quartets serenade you with the period drama's hit sound track.

Per the announcement, the experience will allow attendees to be "acquainted with familiar characters to relive and participate in much-loved moments from" the Shonda Rhimes-produced series. If you accept the queen's invitation, you will be guided through the immersive rooms thanks to the voice of Lady Whistledown.

What's in the rooms, pray tell? The Queen's Ball boasts a visit to Madame Delacroix's shop, where you can be fitted for the royal occasion, a stop at an underground Painting Studio, where you'll strike your best Regency-era pose, and an exciting visit with the Queen, where you may be tasked with winning her favor.