Attention, Dear Reader: You Can Now Experience the World of Bridgerton Firsthand

Eager to be the diamond of the season? Well then, we have some news you'll burn for.
On Thursday, Sept. 9, Netflix revealed that they're launching an interactive experience that takes you into the world of Bridgerton. Titled The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, the streaming service—and Her Majesty—invites you to be transported back to London's Regency-era, where string quartets serenade you with the period drama's hit sound track.
Per the announcement, the experience will allow attendees to be "acquainted with familiar characters to relive and participate in much-loved moments from" the Shonda Rhimes-produced series. If you accept the queen's invitation, you will be guided through the immersive rooms thanks to the voice of Lady Whistledown.
What's in the rooms, pray tell? The Queen's Ball boasts a visit to Madame Delacroix's shop, where you can be fitted for the royal occasion, a stop at an underground Painting Studio, where you'll strike your best Regency-era pose, and an exciting visit with the Queen, where you may be tasked with winning her favor.
Attendees can also expect performances by dancers throughout the evening!
"Shondaland effortlessly transported Bridgerton viewers into a reimagined Regency-era London," Greg Lombardo, Netflix's Head of Experiences, said in a statement, "capturing hearts around the globe as fans connected with every aspect of the series from its delightful characters and the superb actors who brought them to life, to the costume design and art and set direction to the soundtrack. We've partnered with Fever on The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience to create a similarly unique fan experience designed to immerse attendees in the lavish world of Bridgerton and bring this world to them wherever they are."
For the who, what, when of it all, keep scrolling to the below information provided by Netflix...
What: Co-produced by Netflix, Shondaland, and Fever, The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is an immersive show that will transport fans of the hit series and global sensation to England's Regency-era London. There will be a live concert by a string quartet playing music inspired by Bridgerton's iconic soundtrack, and guests will relive the main character's love story through a dance show and immersive character interactions. Attendees can also try to win the Queen's favor to be named the season's Diamond.
When: Early 2022
Where: Touring in dozens of cities around the globe. Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal, and Washington, D.C. will be the first to launch the experience starting early 2022.
How: Guests are encouraged to visit the waitlist for more information. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 16, and start at US $49/CAD $45 per ticket. Quantities will be limited.