How Bridgerton Found Its Signature Swoonworthy Sound

For the rest of his score, which Bowers said was something akin to "writing music for, like, a whole movie on a weekly or bi-weekly basis," he was able to lean on what Patsavas was sharing in those compilations of hers to inform his own work. That is, after he unlocked the central theme for Daphne and Simon.

"Before I wrote that piece, I started taking a stab at some of the score and with that ['modern classical'] intention and making it really modern in mind," he explained. "I tried a couple of different things. I tried making all the instruments sound like they've been sampled and writing music that sounded much more like it was like a pop or abstract essentially, and that really didn't work. And then [I tried] going super traditional and that really didn't feel right as well. And Chris sent me a couple of piano pieces by Ravel, and those pieces really helped not only inform the theme for Simon and Daphne, but also the overall sound for the show. I think that this kind of really romantic feeling and there's a fresh and modern aspect of that era of classical music that I think really fits well juxtaposed with what we're seeing on screen."

He continued, "And then I also think that Alex's usage of the Vitamin String Quartet. They are so iconic for doing these modern pop arrangements that are still musically intense or musically like high art for lack of a better term...Once Alex picked some of those pieces by them, that was a really great reference for me to go to, not only for the score but even for the arrangements that I did where, kind of looking at how they interpret taking a drum part and putting it on the cello or how they how they look at taking background vocal parts and putting that in the second violin and the viola. Different things like that, I think, were really key for me in figuring out how to take the elements of modern music and make it feel contextual within the classical world."