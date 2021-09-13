2021 Met Gala

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
All the Riskiest Looks at the 2021 Met Gala, From Kim Petras' "Horse Girl" Look to Iman's Golden Crown

Iman, Kim Petras and Dan Levy went all out in embracing the patriotic theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" for the 2021 Met Gala. Did their bold choices pay off? Decide for yourself.

By Lindsay Weinberg Sep 13, 2021 11:45 PMTags
Iman, Kim Petras and Dan Levy really said "I pledge allegiance" to fashion. 

The stars did not hold back for the 2021 Met Gala, donning their most fabulously outrageous designer looks to fit the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" on Monday, Sept. 13. 

Though not attending this year, Nicki Minaj has the best philosophy about extreme fashion moments. As she famously said at the 2017 Met Gala, "Who wants to look, you know, simple when you can look stunning?"

This year, some attendees went the more subtle route by wearing a hint of silver or pink to keep it classic for the glitzy gala. Others, however, more memorably opted for elaborate ensembles (that bordered on campy costumes), all of which paid homage to the United States' history of fashion. 

We're talking about "horse girl" gowns, golden headpieces and more over-the-top outfits. But we really didn't expect anything less from such fashion icons as co-chair Noami Osaka and fashion expert Eva Chen?

Did their bold choices pay off? You be the judge: Check out the riskiest Met Gala ensembles below.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
Lorde

Lorde wanted to work with repurposed materials for her third Met Gala. "Also I wanted to get a bid of the bod out, you know," she said of her revealing ensemble, which featured an open jacket instead of a top. 

 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cynthia Erivo

Fashion icon Cynthia Erivo really claimed the "white" of "red, white and blue" in this two-piece ensemble, accessorized with her rose ring and icy necklace.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Irina Shayk

The model's nude Moschino gown popped with embellished flowers covering all the most crucial places, though it was her pixie cut that stole the show.

John Shearer/WireImage
Iman

Iman served us tiered golden goose with her shimmering gown with matching headpiece by Harris Reed.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kim Petras

Kim Petras said she's repping "all horse girls and horse humans here today" with her wild and free ensemble by Collina Strada. The German singer said she grew up riding horses, explaining that her look took two weeks to make and four days to sculpt the horse figure. 

 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jordan Roth

Theater producer Jordan Roth rocked a bright and busy print by genderqueer fiber artist Michael Sylvan Robinson, along with standout green platform heels.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Naomi Osaka

Co-chair Naomi Osaka made a bold beauty statement with her red eye makeup and hairstyling that defied gravity, to go with the tennis champion's Louis Vuitton outfit.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Evan Mock

The Gossip Girl actor turned to Thom Browne for a leather face mask paired with a shorts suit.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Dan Levy

The Schitt's Creek star teamed with LOEWE to map out this puffy suit. Dan Levy wrote on Instagram that it was "built upon an image of two men kissing" by artist David Wojnarovicz, which is named after a "homophobic cartoon." He shared, "But rather than feed on the message of hate, we wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility - acknowledging how hard artists like Wojnarovicz had to fight, while also presenting the imagery in a way that offered a hopeful message."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Eva Chen

Eva Chen mixed rainbow with black and white checks for this caped gown by Christopher John Rogers.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Adam Mosseri and Monica Mosseri

Honorary chair Adam Mosseri and Monica Mosseri went for a retro inspiration with their geometric and structured pieces. 

