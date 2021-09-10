NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Inside the 2021 MTV VMAs Gift Bag

Want to live like a celeb? Here's how you can score the products stars will receive this Sunday.

By Emily Spain Sep 10, 2021 12:00 PMTags
FashionBeautyShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Shop FashionMTV VMAs
E-Comm: MTV VMAs Gift Bag Getty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

We don't know about you, but we are counting down the days until the 38th annual MTV VMAs this Sunday! 

While we can't all attend IRL, you can score the products attendees and nominees like Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X will receive in their gift bag! Items like an Alo Yoga hoodie and Alo Moves membership, British M kombucha shampoo, bananagrams and more exclusive products. 

Below, we rounded up all the goodies inside this year's gift bag, so you can live it up like your favorite celeb! And don't forget to tune in this Sunday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT for the show.

read
Kyle Richards’ Amazon Fashion Picks Include One of Her Signature Looks

British M Kombucha Shampoo

Give your mane a "TeaTox" with this kombucha shampoo that removes environmental build-up to reveal more resilient, nourished, shiny, smooth and healthy locks.

$38
Amazon

Bananagrams: Multi-Award-Winning Word Game

Have your own VMAs afterparty by playing some Bananagrams! Grab some friends and race against each other to build crossword grids.

$15
$14
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Says She's "Not OK" as Son Saint Breaks His Arm

2

Jonah Hill Confirms New Romance With Sarah Brady in Must-See Photo

3

Matt James Responds to "Hater" Rachael's Remarks About His Dancing

Alo Moves Annual Membership + Accolade Hoodie

Enjoy unlimited yoga, fitness, mindfulness and learn new skills with an Alo Moves membership! After your workout, throw on this super cozy hoodie for all-day comfort.

Hoodie $118
Alo Yoga
Alo Moves $20/Month
Alo Yoga

Blipblox- Kids Synthesizer

Treat your little one to this fully-functional miniature synthesizer! It includes lights that synch up with the music, hundreds of unique melodies, plus a built-in drum machine and more fun features that will turn your kiddo into a budding musician and producer.

$189
UncommonGoods

Crosley CR8005D-BK Cruiser Deluxe Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable

Jam out to the winners on vinyl with this Crosley Cruiser turntable! It's lightweight, easy to transport, features built-in speakers and a Bluetooth receiver, so you can play vinyls or digital music on the go. VMA attendees will receive a custom designed version of the classic record player.

$59
Amazon

Mental Health Is Health T-shirt

Attendees will receive an exclusive tee supporting MTV Entertainment Group's initiative to normalize conversation, create a connection to resources and inspire action on mental health. You can learn more about the initiative here!

Learn @
MTV

Ready for more celeb must-haves? Check out Aoki Lee Simmons' new JustFab collection.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Says She's "Not OK" as Son Saint Breaks His Arm

2

Jonah Hill Confirms New Romance With Sarah Brady in Must-See Photo

3

Matt James Responds to "Hater" Rachael's Remarks About His Dancing

4

Actress Kathryn Prescott Hospitalized in ICU After Being Hit By Truck

5

Beyoncé Steps Out for Stylish Date Night With Jay-Z & a Martini Purse