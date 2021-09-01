Aoki Lee Simmons' JustFab Collection Will Help You Level Up Your Wardrobe for Fall

We interviewed Aoki Lee Simmons because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from her own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

For most, the first day of school as a college student means getting your schedule, finding your classes, reading a bunch of syllabi and getting reacquainted with campus life. In addition to starting her junior year at Harvard University today, model Aoki Lee Simmons launched her very own footwear collection with JustFab!

The Reboot Collection With Aoki Lee Simmons features nine modern interpretations of JustFab's inaugural designs drawing inspiration from '90s icons like Kate Moss, Chanel Iman, and of course, Aoki Lee's mom Kimora Lee Simmons, who was JustFab's creative director when the brand was founded in 2010. Ahead of the launch of her collection, E! caught up with the model to talk all things shoes, college life and finding a work-life balance.