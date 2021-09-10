Inside the 2021 MTV VMAs Gift Bag

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
We don't know about you, but we are counting down the days until the 38th annual MTV VMAs this Sunday!
While we can't all attend IRL, you can score the products attendees and nominees like Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X will receive in their gift bag! Items like an Alo Yoga hoodie and Alo Moves membership, British M kombucha shampoo, bananagrams and more exclusive products.
Below, we rounded up all the goodies inside this year's gift bag, so you can live it up like your favorite celeb! And don't forget to tune in this Sunday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT for the show.
British M Kombucha Shampoo
Give your mane a "TeaTox" with this kombucha shampoo that removes environmental build-up to reveal more resilient, nourished, shiny, smooth and healthy locks.
Bananagrams: Multi-Award-Winning Word Game
Have your own VMAs afterparty by playing some Bananagrams! Grab some friends and race against each other to build crossword grids.
Alo Moves Annual Membership + Accolade Hoodie
Enjoy unlimited yoga, fitness, mindfulness and learn new skills with an Alo Moves membership! After your workout, throw on this super cozy hoodie for all-day comfort.
Blipblox- Kids Synthesizer
Treat your little one to this fully-functional miniature synthesizer! It includes lights that synch up with the music, hundreds of unique melodies, plus a built-in drum machine and more fun features that will turn your kiddo into a budding musician and producer.
Crosley CR8005D-BK Cruiser Deluxe Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable
Jam out to the winners on vinyl with this Crosley Cruiser turntable! It's lightweight, easy to transport, features built-in speakers and a Bluetooth receiver, so you can play vinyls or digital music on the go. VMA attendees will receive a custom designed version of the classic record player.
Mental Health Is Health T-shirt
Attendees will receive an exclusive tee supporting MTV Entertainment Group's initiative to normalize conversation, create a connection to resources and inspire action on mental health. You can learn more about the initiative here!
Ready for more celeb must-haves? Check out Aoki Lee Simmons' new JustFab collection.