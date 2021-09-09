Jonah Hill Confirms New Romance With Sarah Brady in Must-See Photo

Watch : Jonah Hill Debuts New Body Positive Tattoo

This is no laughing matter! Jonah Hill just took a major step in his relationship.

Before summer officially comes to an end, the actor decided to make his romance with Sarah Brady Instagram official. On Thursday, Sept. 9, Jonah took to social media and shared a couple's photo from inside an undisclosed restaurant.

"Grateful for you @Sarahhbrady," he captioned the picture with a heart and heart eye emoji before turning off his comments.

While Jonah has previously opted to keep his love life away from social media, Sarah has been more open to posting photos with the actor. During Labor Day weekend, the U.C. San Diego grad documented her vacation to Big Sur, Calif. with Jonah. And in recent weeks, the couple has enjoyed quality time together catching waves, traveling in RVs and even twinning in matching outfits.

"Had a beautiful weekend with my person," Sarah previously shared on Instagram. "Grateful for each and every day with you @jonahhill."