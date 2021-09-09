NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Jonah Hill Confirms New Romance With Sarah Brady in Must-See Photo

In a new Instagram post, Jonah Hill appeared to confirm rumors he was dating Sarah Brady by sharing a couple’s shot inside a restaurant. Get the details on this summer romance.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 09, 2021 5:36 PMTags
Jonah HillCouplesCelebritiesInstagram
Watch: Jonah Hill Debuts New Body Positive Tattoo

This is no laughing matter! Jonah Hill just took a major step in his relationship.

Before summer officially comes to an end, the actor decided to make his romance with Sarah Brady Instagram official. On Thursday, Sept. 9, Jonah took to social media and shared a couple's photo from inside an undisclosed restaurant. 

"Grateful for you @Sarahhbrady," he captioned the picture with a heart and heart eye emoji before turning off his comments. 

While Jonah has previously opted to keep his love life away from social media, Sarah has been more open to posting photos with the actor. During Labor Day weekend, the U.C. San Diego grad documented her vacation to Big Sur, Calif. with Jonah. And in recent weeks, the couple has enjoyed quality time together catching waves, traveling in RVs and even twinning in matching outfits.

"Had a beautiful weekend with my person," Sarah previously shared on Instagram. "Grateful for each and every day with you @jonahhill."

photos
Celebrity Couples We Admire

She also snapped a selfie with the 21 Jump Street star and wrote, "My whole heart."

Instagram

Back in August, Jonah and Sarah sparked romance rumors when they were photographed going RV shopping in Southern California. 

The relationship came close to a year after multiple reports surfaced claiming Jonah and Gianna Santos called off their engagement. A reason behind their split was never publicly revealed.

Since then, the Maniac star decided to "reshape" his life while also finding a second of love.

Trending Stories

1

North West Calls Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

2

Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Cooke Maroney

3

Beyoncé Steps Out for Stylish Date Night With Jay-Z & a Martini Purse

"All my 20s, I wasn't really looking inward. I was just running toward success. Or trying to find success," he explained to GQ Style. "And when I was 30, I was like, I've always wanted to be a director, but if I don't get off this train now and write Mid90s, I'm not going to do it. And I hit Pause. I took three or four years to reshape things."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

North West Calls Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

2

Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Cooke Maroney

3

Beyoncé Steps Out for Stylish Date Night With Jay-Z & a Martini Purse

4

Amelia Hamlin Steps Out in Style at NYFW After Scott Disick Breakup

5

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Debuts Baby Bump During New York Fashion Week