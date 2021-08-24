2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Jonah Hill Shares the Reason He Wanted to Hit "Pause" and Change His Life

If you're in need of some wisdom on life, heed Jonah Hill's words: "I don't chase youth, and I don't chase trends." Below, the Oscar nominee reflects on why he decided to "reshape" his life.

If you've been following Jonah Hill on Instagram as of late, he looks like he's, in a word, thriving. 

The 37-year-old two-time Oscar nominee's hair is noticeably blond, he's taken up surfing and he's become one of the internet's go-to body-positivity champions. As he proclaimed to Adam McKay—the director of Hill's upcoming Don't Look Up—for a GQ Style interview, "What is great without chasing being young and on trend? That's my energy. I'm 37. Not that I'm old, but I'm not young. I'm not 25. And I don't chase youth, and I don't chase trends."

But, as he explained in their newly published chat, he didn't always enjoy this level of apparent confidence. As a kid, he made himself the butt of the joke to compensate for what he felt he lacked, even if that meant injury. 

"I sucked at skateboarding. But I would throw myself down 10 stairs to make my friends laugh, knowing I couldn't ever do any trick that would be good. Or in comedy, I would be brutal to myself, or allow brutality to me, because I felt like that was my seat at the table," he recalled to McKay. "And what making Mid90s did for me personally was make me understand that I can just be a good person and have value and sit at the table. I don't need some supernatural thing to offer that is beyond just being a good dude."

Hill started seeing a therapist around the time he began making the coming-of-age film, about an abused 12-year-old who seeks solace in the skateboard scene. He wrote and directed the 2018 movie, which offered some healing. "It was just very therapeutic to watch a kid go through that and maybe at the end of the movie, almost in a fantasy way that I didn't have, have someone older than him say, 'Yo, you're enough,'" he explained. "That's how I look at that film and what it's about."

Making that project also marked a significant moment in Hill's career, a conscious decision he made after years of "running toward success."

"I was a kid," he recalled of his twentysomething self circa Superbad. "I had probably too much power for a young person, and too much autonomy, and not enough life skills. I dropped out of college, and I used to not get why people would go to college. Because if you're ambitious, why would you spend four years just idling? And then I didn't realize until I turned 30 that what those four years gave all my friends was this wobbling period of how to be a person." 

Unlike them, he hadn't had that free time to figure himself out. "I was really advanced professionally but really behind personally. All my 20s, I wasn't really looking inward. I was just running toward success. Or trying to find success," he explained. "And when I was 30, I was like, I've always wanted to be a director, but if I don't get off this train now and write Mid90s, I'm not going to do it. And I hit Pause. I took three or four years to reshape things."

Had he not, the Hill we see today may not have been. He told McKay, "I was like, I could just do this for 10 more years and I'm not going to evolve as a person."

Read the full cover story "Jonah Hill is SuperGood" in GQ Style's Fall/Winter issue and on GQ.com. 

