Cheat Sheet: Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence and Olivia Munn Are Pregnant, Y'all

Man, catching up on the biggest news in Hollywood felt a lot like scrolling through your Facebook feed this week.
So, it turns out, everyone is having a baby! OK, that's an exaggeration, but it kind of felt that way, with three major celebs—Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence and Olivia Munn—all confirming they are pregnant. Meanwhile, we are still calling our moms to ask how to wash our delicates. Tomayto, tomahto!
In your weekly Cheat Sheet, we're catching you up on all of the latest details about their pregnancies, along with other major stories, like the two big breakups that just went down and the stars set to compete for the mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars this season, including a former Bachelor, a YouTube sensation and Peloton instructor. So basically 2021 in a nutshell.
Here's all the celebrity news you need to know this week:
Baby Boom: OK, go grab some snacks and a bottle of water to stay hydrated because this rundown of all of the pregnancy news in Hollywood may take a bit. Take a deep breath and let's go.
Unlike her first pregnancy with Stormi, which she kept top secret until her birth, Kylie Jenner was ready to show off her baby bump this time around, confirming in a sweet video which she dropped on Sept. 7 that she and Travis Scott are expecting baby No. 2.
"She wanted to keep it to herself and enjoy it for as long as she could," a source close to Kylie exclusively told E! News, adding that she feels "relieved and excited" after making the official announcement.
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney also shared the news that they are expecting their first child together, with Mulaney confirming the pregnancy during a visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers.
"In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn," the comedian said. "I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."
Additonally, Mulaney offered up a rundown of his "challenging" past 12 months, including entering rehab in September 2020 and his divorce from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler.
Finally, E! News confirmed that Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney are also set to become parents for the first time.
The couple tied the knot at a Rhode Island wedding ceremony in October 2019 and the Oscar winner had previously made it clear she would love to start a family, telling Diane Sawyer in 2015, "I definitely want to be a mother." The next year, she shared with Glamour, "I imagine I'll have children, and then my whole life will just seem complete."
Congrats to all of the happy couples and may you get all the rest you need now!
It's Over: Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook have ended their relationship after three years of marriage, issuing a joint statement on Sept. 3.
"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."
Soon after, Cuoco filed for divorce, with a source telling E! News that The Flight Attendant star "realized it wasn't right with Karl. She wanted something different and felt like they weren't on the same page for the future."
The insider added that Cuoco and Pete Davidson have formed a special friendship while filming their upcoming rom-com Meet Cute.
"She is close friends with Pete. She thinks he is hysterical and very sweet," the source says. "They've gotten to know each other well. She has a lot of fun with him and they enjoy hanging out."
In other celeb couple news, Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin's 11-month romance has come to an end, with multiple sources exclusively confirming the split to E! News. Their breakup comes after Scott's drama involving ex Kourtney Kardashian and her new flame Travis Barker. (Catch up on that here.)
"Amelia's done with Scott for now," a source shared. "She wants to be strong and to move on. She had had enough and it was time. Her friends are all rallying around her and supporting her through this. Everyone knows she deserves better. She knows it too."
Please Welcome to the Ballroom: Dancing With the Stars announced its line-up of celebrity contestants for season 30, including YouTube star JoJo Siwa, former Bachelor Matt James, Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee, Spice Girl Melanie C and Brian Austin Green, though the Beverly Hills, 90210 star insisted to E! News that his girlfriend, DWTS pro Sharna Burgess, didn't convince him to sign on.
"We actually talked early on when we were dating about this not happening. We were like, this is never happening," Green exclusively shared with E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "We used to laugh and joke about this never happening. When it came around this season, and we sort of talked about it, it just seemed like, 'Why not?' It is a chance to do something that entertains a lot of people that watch it. It's something that a lot of people have been wanting me to do for years."
Lewk of the Week:
Oh, we're sorry, did anyone else even wear clothes this week? Because ZENDAYA HAD THE TIME THIS WEEK.
Insta of the Week:
Natasha Parker gaining more than 70,000 Instagram followers while Brendan Morais and Pieper James saw a serious decline in their Insta fan base after Bachelor in Paradise's latest scandal? We truly LOVE to see it.
Quote of the Week:
Did you know The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan was this close to snuffing out torches on CBS' other reality hit series?
"Jeff [Probst] and I were the last two to be thought of for hosting Survivor," Keoghan exclusively told E! News. "He thought I was going to get it because of my outdoor experience. I thought he was going to get it because he was more of a typical American host. But it introduced me to CBS and I'd done some specials for them. I heard about Amazing Race and I'd heard a lot of stories about Bertram [van Munster] and I knew that he knew the world. I thought, 'Wow, this would be pretty extraordinary.'"
And the rest, as they say, is history, and you can read all about The Amazing Race's journey in honor of its 20th anniversary right here.