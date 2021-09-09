Joel McHale Getting Tipsy With E!'s Daily Pop Co-Hosts Is Your Must-Watch Clip of the Day

Watch : Joel McHale Talks Crashing First Dates & Sipping Whisky

Any hour can be happy hour with the right company!

Beloved comedian Joel McHale stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Sept. 9 to promote his new partnership with Monkey Shoulder Scotch whisky to ease first date tensions. As you know, this is not Joel's first time on the E! set and watching him catch up with Daily Pop co-host pals Justin Sylvester, Morgan Stewart and Loni Love over a sample of scotch just inspired us to start living out our Tipsy Thursday dreams.

From teasing Morgan for getting pregnant with baby No. 2 just three months after giving birth, to joshing Loni over having sex on a first date, the former The Soup host brought the laughs and Joel even joked about his past days at the E! network. In fact, his old Soup studio is now an Equinox. No wonder Joel is looking swoll!

The father of three even quipped that he may not be the best one to give parenting advice.