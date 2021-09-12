Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Selena Gomez Gushes Over Costars Steve Martin & Martin Short

Just like the seasons, celebrities are ready for some changes.

This week, several stars stepped out sporting bold new hairstyles, including Irina Shayk—who debuted her biggest transformation yet at New York Fashion Week—and Selena Gomez, who bid farewell to her platinum blonde locks—for now. Plus, Orlando Bloom made a major change after his final day on set of Carnival Row.

Other celebs were trying out new looks due to professional reasons, like Jennifer Lawrence's red locks and Patrick Wilson's shocking unkempt hair and beard, while Riz Ahmed detailed the extreme lengths he went to in order to get into character for his upcoming movie, including shedding more than 20 pounds.