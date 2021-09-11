NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Look Back at Your Fave Stars' First Met Galas and Realize How Far Their Style Has Come

See photos of celebs such as Selena Gomez, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and more at their first appearances at the prestigious Met Gala.

Many stars have made their mark on the Met Gala stairs by slaying in jaw-dropping designs, but fashion icons are made, not born.

At the annual fashion event, celebs have shown off some of their most daring looks, created by top designers. And over the years, repeat guests have grown even bolder with their fashion choices. Years before Rihanna spurred omelet memes with her now-iconic massive yellow dress-robe and a Pope-like outfit at recent Met Galas, she walked the famous red carpet in a romantic white bejeweled dress.

Other stars who have showcased eclectic styles at the Met Gala include Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Naomi CampbellSarah Jessica Parker and Taylor Swift, and in recent years, fan-favorite reality stars and influencers such as Kylie Jenner and YouTuber Lilly Singh have joined the actors, models and musicians on the red carpet.

Like Rihanna, Kylie's first Met Gala look was relatively modest before she and sister Kendall Jenner stunned onlookers with corresponding feathered and beaded Versace gowns at the 2019 event.

Also making their Met Gala debuts in recent years: A pregnant Cardi B, Billy Porter, Harry Styles and Céline Dion—with all showcasing elaborate styles to match an equally elaborate annual theme. As a first-time Met Gala guest in 2017, Dion's look not only turned heads but was even functional.

"I really insisted there was a pocket in the dress," she told E! News on the red carpet, "because I didn't know if I had to bring my car [keys]. Are they gonna let me in? Then I had a little tissue just in case...my driver's license, my passport. I didn't know what to bring."

See photos of stars at their first Met Galas:

Rose Hartman/Getty Images
Naomi Campbell in 1990

In Versace

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow in 1995

In Calvin Klein

Ke.Mazur/WireImage
Sarah Jessica Parker in 1995
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Kate Moss, Calvin Klein & Christy Turlington in 1995

In Calvin Klein (Kate)

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez & Sean "Diddy" Combs in 1999
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Gisele Bundchen in 1999

In Versace

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
Salma Hayek in 1997

In Versace

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Kate Hudson in 2003

In Stella McCartney

Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham in 2003

In Dolce & Gabbana

Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman in 2003

In Gucci by Tom Ford

Gregory Pace/FilmMagic
Eva Mendes in 2004

In Zac Posen

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Serena Williams in 2004
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jimmy Fallon in 2004
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Diane Kruger in 2004

In Balenciaga

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Naomi Watts in 2004

In Marc Jacobs

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen in 2005

In Oscar de la Renta (Ashley) and a vintage dress from What Comes Around Goes Around (Mary-Kate)

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Emmy Rossum in 2005

In Ralph Lauren

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Jessica Alba in 2006

In Calvin Klein

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Sienna Miller in 2006

In Burberry Prorsum

BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Cameron Diaz in 2007

In Dior

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Rihanna in 2007

In Georges Chakra

Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Kerry Washington in 2007
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Beyoncé in 2008

In Armani Privé

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic
Taylor Swift in 2008

In Badgley Mischka

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
Blake Lively in 2008

In Ralph Lauren

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake in 2009

In Versace (Jessica) 

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Anne Hathaway in 2009

In Marc Jacobs

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Katy Perry in 2009

In Tommy Hilfiger

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Amber Rose & Kanye West in 2009

In Carolina Herrera (Amber) 

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Emma Stone in 2009
