Every Look You Need to See From Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

Prints, shimmers and mesh: New York Fashion Week is heating up. Here are some of the best looks from the spring/summer 2022 collections.

By Lindsay Weinberg Sep 08, 2021 8:20 PMTags
FashionFashion WeekNew York Fashion WeekCelebrities
Watch: New York Fashion Week Christian Siriano Talks Next Star to Dress

You've Got Mail said it best: "Don't you love New York in the fall?"

This fall, the city's biggest trendsetters are celebrating New York Fashion Week in full force, with runway shows by Michael KorsTory BurchTom FordPrabal GurungCynthia RowleyChristian Siriano and more elite American designers.

Of course, the cherry on top of NYFW this year will be the Met Gala, finally returning on Sept. 13, which will close out the sartorial season with a bang.

Celebs have already arrived in the Big Apple for the week of chic. Alicia SilverstoneCamila Mendes and Katie Holmes are among those to score the best seats in the house by landing front row invites.

Though they may have the best view of the spring/summer 2022 collections, you too can see all the stunning looks from home. We've selected some of the most enviable ensembles that just might make their way onto an upcoming red carpet (personally, we're hoping Zendaya will once again wear Tom Ford—and soon—after that headline-making magenta breastplate last year.)

photos
Every Celebrity at Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

Keep scrolling to see some of the standout looks from the spring/summer 2022 collections from NYFW.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Christian Siriano
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bronx and Banco
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bronx and Banco
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bronx and Banco
Fernanda Calfat/Gettyimages
Collina Strada
Fernanda Calfat/Gettyimages
Collina Strada
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
PatBO
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
PatBO
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
PatBO

Watch Live From E!: 2021 Met Gala Monday, Sept. 13 starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, only on E!

