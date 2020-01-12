Now this is what they call fashion forward.

Zendaya sported a futuristic, galactic look that was part sexy alien, part I Dream of Jeannie at the 2010 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. The 23-year-old actress, known for her avant-garde red carpet styles, wore a sleeveless, high neck, asymmetrical vinyl fuchsia crop top over a fuchsia harem maxi skirt, and her hair styled in braids. Her outfit is from Tom Ford's spring 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection. Gwyneth Paltrow wears the same top on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's February 2020 issue.

This is not the first time Zendaya has turned heads on the red carpet...or appeared to pay tribute to a popular pop culture character; she channeled sexy Batman villain Poison Ivy with a daring green ensemble and red hair at the 2019 Emmys.

Zendaya is nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for her role on HBO's Euphoria. Check out a full list of nominations and winners.