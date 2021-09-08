Why Jamie Spears Really Filed to End Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Watch : Britney Spears' Father Jamie Files to END Conservatorship

Britney Spears is one step closer to freedom.

Earlier this week, E! News confirmed through court documents that Jamie Spears had submitted a petition asking a Los Angeles judge to determine whether to terminate the conservatorship of Britney's person and estate.

"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter," his filing stated. "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

So what led Jamie to take the next legal steps to end his daughter's conservatorship after an ongoing battle in court? According to a source close to the famous father, "Jamie has had to deal with a lot of stress and pressure and he wants to be done with it."

"Of course he knows that Britney needs a conservator and can't live responsibly on her own. But if she has a lawyer who wants to fight to end it, then he is saying go ahead and see what happens," our source exclusively shared with E! News. "Jamie feels by moving to end it, he is forcing their hand to make an evaluation happen sooner rather than later."