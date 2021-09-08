Natalia Bryant Reveals Why She Quit Volleyball After Dad Kobe and Sister Gianna's Deaths

Watch : Natalia Bryant's Prom Happened On Same Day As Kobe's Induction

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Natalia Bryant inherited her late father Kobe Bryant's love of sports. While he will forever be remembered as a basketball legend, his 18-year-old daughter is all about volleyball.

As Natalia explained to Teen Vogue for its September cover story, her passion for the game developed at age 9, when her mother, Vanessa Bryant, took her to watch beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor compete at the 2012 London Olympics. The pro won the gold medal that year along with teammate Kerri Walsh Jennings.

"I was watching and [my mom] was like, 'Nani, you're going to love this sport. You're going to love volleyball. I'm calling it right now.' I think [my mom] knew I wasn't confident in my height," Natalia, who is nearly 6 feet tall, shared. "She's like, 'You're going to play volleyball. You're going to get confident because of this. There are all these other tall girls too, so you're not the only one.'"