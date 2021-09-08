Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible" During Rare Interview

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Enjoy Disneyland Amid Drama

Travis Barker is singing Kourtney Kardashian's praises during an uncharacteristically candid look at his personal life.

In an interview that published online on Wednesday, Sept. 8 for the cover story of Nylon's latest issue, the Blink-182 drummer chatted openly about his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, which is something he rarely discusses in the media.

Among the key topics of conservation was Travis and Kourtney flying to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico on Aug. 14, which marked his first plane travel since he survived a deadly crash in 2008. In fact, the vacation was so spontaneous that it forced him to reschedule his planned photo shoot with the magazine.

"I didn't even know I was going," shared Travis, who has since joined his girlfriend for a European excursion in Italy and France. "I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, 'I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.' And I said, 'Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I'm telling you I'll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours' notice.' And that's what she did."