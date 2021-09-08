See Every Sweet Moment From Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Pregnancy Announcement Video

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Excited for Baby

The Kardashian-Jenner family tree is about to grow!

After a long (restful) holiday weekend, Kylie Jenner decided to kick things into high gear by announcing her pregnancy with a heart-tugging Instagram video on Sept. 7. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, shared never-before-seen footage of her journey to baby no. 2.

The adorable clips range from Kylie telling their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster she's going to be a big sister to revealing the special news to her mom, Kris Jenner. And of course, in true Kylie fashion, she offered a glimpse into her fabulous maternity fashion.

"Are you ready to go to mommy's doctor?" the reality TV star tells Stormi with Travis hopping into the car to head to their appointment.

Another clip captured the precious way Kylie told her mom she was expecting.

"What is this? Wait a second, are you pregnant?!" the momager asks as she opens an envelope with several sonogram photos. "This is one of the happiest days of my life."