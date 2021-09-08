Kylie JennerBritney SpearsBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See Every Sweet Moment From Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Pregnancy Announcement Video

Kylie Jenner confirmed she's expecting her second child with Travis Scott with the most heartwarming video. Take a look at the precious moments below!

By Alyssa Morin Sep 08, 2021 12:56 AMTags
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Excited for Baby

The Kardashian-Jenner family tree is about to grow!

After a long (restful) holiday weekend, Kylie Jenner decided to kick things into high gear by announcing her pregnancy with a heart-tugging Instagram video on Sept. 7. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, shared never-before-seen footage of her journey to baby no. 2.

The adorable clips range from Kylie telling their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster she's going to be a big sister to revealing the special news to her mom, Kris Jenner. And of course, in true Kylie fashion, she offered a glimpse into her fabulous maternity fashion

"Are you ready to go to mommy's doctor?" the reality TV star tells Stormi with Travis hopping into the car to head to their appointment.

Another clip captured the precious way Kylie told her mom she was expecting.

"What is this? Wait a second, are you pregnant?!" the momager asks as she opens an envelope with several sonogram photos. "This is one of the happiest days of my life."

photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

Take a look at all of the heartwarming moments from Kylie's pregnancy announcement in our gallery below. Heads up: You'll want to grab your tissues first!

Instagram
Mother-Daughter Moment

Kylie's mini-me sweetly looked closely at the ultrasound monitor during one of her mom's appointments.

Instagram
Posh Pregnancy

The Kylie Cosmetics founder always slays in the fashion department. Her chic black ensemble, which adorably shows off her growing baby bump, is added proof.

Instagram
Big Sister Vibes

Sneaking in kisses! In August, a source close to Kylie told E! News that Stormi was "so excited" about becoming a big sister. "She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute," the source shared, adding, "Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling."

Instagram
Goosebumps

This precious clip captured the rapper looking elated to go with Kylie to her doctor's appointment.

Instagram
Breaking the News

To reveal her baby news, Kylie gave her mom an envelope full of her sonogram photos. "Are you pregnant?!" the momager asks, tearing up.

Instagram
The Life of Kylie

One video captured Travis, Kylie and Stormi sharing a sweet moment together at a family dinner. "Everyone in the family is so excited," a source close to the beauty mogul previously told E! News, "and they all are helping Kylie prep. She basically is already set and is using a lot of what she has."

Instagram
Bumping Around

The reality TV star posted a close-up of her growing baby bump in her pregnancy announcement video.

Instagram
All Smiles

The couple's 3-year-old daughter is too cute for words after cuddling with Kylie.

Instagram
Tears of Joy

"Stormi, we're gonna have a baby!" Kris told her granddaughter, adding, "This is one of the happiest days of my life."

Instagram
Hugs & Kisses

Stormi cradled onto her mom's growing baby bump in this heartwarming clip.

Instagram
Pregnancy Glow

The look of pure happiness! Another clip captured the expectant mom smiling from ear to ear. Another source close to the star previously told E! News, she and Travis "are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family."

Instagram
Cooking Up a Little One

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star adorably looked at her little one during one of her appointments.

