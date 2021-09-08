Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Files Petition to End Her Conservatorship

Watch : When Will Britney Spears' Dad Resign or Will a Judge Remove Him?

Britney Spears' father has asked a judge to decide whether to free the singer from her conservatorship.

Jamie Spears, who has served as conservator of her estate for the past 13 years, submitted his petition on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to ask Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny to choose whether to terminate the conservatorship of Britney's person and estate, according to the document obtained by E! News.

Jamie's legal team writes that the conservatorship helped her "get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order. But recently, things have changed."

The complaint states that Britney has recently been "outspoken in her frustration with the level of control imposed by a conservatorship, and has pleaded with this Court to ‘let her have her life back.'"

Jamie now feels Britney is "entitled" to have the court "seriously consider" whether the conservatorship is no longer required.

"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter," his filing states. "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."