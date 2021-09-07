Kaley Cuoco Takes Off for The Flight Attendant After Surprise Divorce From Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco just wants to get back to business.
Just days after filing for divorce from Karl Cook after three years of marriage, the actress said goodbye to Labor Day weekend and hello to a brand-new season of The Flight Attendant.
In an Instagram posted on Tuesday, Sept. 7, Kaley teased fans about what to expect in HBO Max's popular series when she brought back a fan-favorite hairstyle. Any guesses?
"Cassie and Cassie's hair are back," she wrote to her 6.9 million followers. "@flightattendantonmax season 2. Prepare for yet another turbulent decent.."
Soon after the post, many of Kaley's close friends shared their excitement and support as a new chapter begins. "So excited for season 2 babe," Amy Davidson wrote in the comments section. Chrissy Metz added, "We are readyyyy!" And perhaps longtime stylist Brad Goreski summed it up best when he wrote, "We lovee Cassie" with two purple heart emoji's.
Over the weekend, Kaley was also hard at work on another project with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson.
The duo was spotted filming scenes for an upcoming romantic comedy called Meet Cute.
According to Variety, the film ponders the age-old question, "What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones' past, heal their traumas, fix their problems and change them into the perfect partner?"
Kaley previously offered a glimpse into how much fun she was having on the project when she wrote, "Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a of film.. would do it over and over and over again (get it? It's a time travel joke lol) see the movie and you will understand."
Perhaps all of the projects are a welcome distraction for Kaley who surprised fans when she announced she was ending her marriage to Karl.
"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said in a joint statement to E! News on Sept. 3. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."