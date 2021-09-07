Lisa Rinna Just Weighed in On Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Breakup With Scott Disick

We know of one person who may be happy about Amelia Hamlin's relationship status.
Just a little over a week after the actress had quite a few things to say about her 20-year-old daughter's romance with Scott Disick during an episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna has commented on the news of their recent split.
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Instagram account @queensbybravo shared the news that after 11 months together, Amelia and Scott have officially called it quits. After seeing the post, Lisa took to the comments to react with a smiling face with smiling eyes emoji.
Any fan keeping up with the relationship timeline between the Flip It Like Disick star and the model wouldn't be too surprised at her mom's most recent comment, considering she and husband Harry Hamlin have previously expressed that their youngest daughter's relationship with Lord Disick was "just a phase."
In fact, during the Aug. 25 episode of Real Housewives, Lisa weighed in on Amelia and Scott's relationship a bit more candidly while discussing eldest daughter Delilah Hamlin's romance with Love Island alum Eyal Booker.
"Harry's made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot," Lisa told the camera. She then added, "I can't say the same for Amelia at this point now."
The Days of Our Lives alum also speculated what it would be like had Amelia been dating someone else—maybe even a One Direction star since Scott is 18 years Amelia's senior. "Like, why can't it be Harry Styles?" Lisa asked the camera. "Why the f--k is it Scott Disick?"
Now, it seems like that question won't be asked again anytime soon since a source close to Amelia previously told E! News that the model decided to break things off following his alleged Instagram DM drama involving ex Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker.
"Amelia's done with Scott for now," the insider shared. "She wants to be strong and to move on. She had had enough and it was time. Her friends are all rallying around her and supporting her through this. Everyone knows she deserves better. She knows it too."