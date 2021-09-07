Liam Payne Pokes Fun at Zayn Malik’s One Direction Exit in New TikTok Video

For One Direction fans everywhere, Liam Payne is continuing to give them all the feels—one way or another.
On Sept. 6, the "Strip That Down" vocalist took fans back to 2015 for just a few seconds when he posted a hilarious TikTok poking fun at the aftermath of Zayn Malik's departure from the best-selling group.
"POV the meeting after zayn quit," Liam wrote on the funny clip, which shows him mouthing the words, "Are we absolutely sure what direction we're going?"
And as for the caption accompanying the post itself, the singer made sure to let fans know that over six years later, his sense of humor still prevails. "#Sunshine," he wrote, alongside crying emojis, adding, "Forgot I made this a while ago, hope you see the funny side."
Following Zayn's decision to go solo in March of that year, Liam and fellow bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan all remained as group members until they announced their hiatus in late 2015.
Naturally, Directioners let Liam know just how they felt in the comment section of the clip, which has already accumulated over 4 million likes and been shared over 250,000 times in just under 24 hours.
@liampayne
#sunshine ?????? forgot I made this a while ago hope you see the funny side? original sound - ava
One fan hilariously commented, "NONE OF US ARE GETTING OVER THIS—JAW= ON THE FLOOR." While another wrote, "When I tell you my jaw dropped!"
This wouldn't be the first time fans have had their jaw drop when it comes to memories of their favorite group. Liam also made Directioners rejoice everywhere when he hinted at a possible reunion between the five earlier this year after mentioning he had a "lovely" phone call with Harry.
"I'd love for us to get in a room at some point," Liam shared. "I think it would be the best thing," adding, "We've all said it outside but we've just not said it to each other."
Here's hoping we're that much closer to that dream coming true.