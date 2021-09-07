Liam Payne Pokes Fun at Zayn Malik’s One Direction Exit in New TikTok Video

Watch : Liam Payne Hints at a Possible One Direction Reunion

For One Direction fans everywhere, Liam Payne is continuing to give them all the feels—one way or another.

On Sept. 6, the "Strip That Down" vocalist took fans back to 2015 for just a few seconds when he posted a hilarious TikTok poking fun at the aftermath of Zayn Malik's departure from the best-selling group.



"POV the meeting after zayn quit," Liam wrote on the funny clip, which shows him mouthing the words, "Are we absolutely sure what direction we're going?"



And as for the caption accompanying the post itself, the singer made sure to let fans know that over six years later, his sense of humor still prevails. "#Sunshine," he wrote, alongside crying emojis, adding, "Forgot I made this a while ago, hope you see the funny side."



Following Zayn's decision to go solo in March of that year, Liam and fellow bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan all remained as group members until they announced their hiatus in late 2015.