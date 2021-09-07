Amelia Hamlin Sends Cryptic Message Amid Scott Disick Turmoil: “Never Settle”

Is Amelia Hamlin throwing some shade at Scott Disick? It certainly appears that way.
On Sept. 6, shortly after E! News revealed the stars pressed pause on their romance, the 20-year-old model took to Instagram Stories to send a message about "deserving the best."
"Never settle for less," the black and white quote read. "Not with your job, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best." And if the message wasn't quite clear, Amelia captioned the post, "This is it."
The cryptic message—which wouldn't be the first time Amelia seemingly weighed in on the IG drama with Scott and his ex Kourtney Kardashian—was shared just hours after a source exclusively told E! News that the two, who began dating in October 2020, were "spending time apart" while they reevaluated their future.
"They needed a break from one another, that was clear," the insider said. "They are in different places and trying to figure out if it's time to move on and if they are really done."
To add, the source also mentioned that Amelia is "very disappointed" in Scott and has "let him know it."
Just in case you're wondering why the model would be "disappointed" in her other half: Last week, Kourtney's other ex, Younes Bendjima, posted a screenshot of an alleged Instagram DM exchange with Scott. Scott—who shares three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with the Poosh founder—appeared to share a paparazzi photo of Kourtney showing PDA with her boyfriend Travis Barker on a boat during a recent Italian vacation.
"Yo is this chick ok!????" Scott, 38, allegedly asked Younes, 28. "Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."
"Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy," Younes responded, adding, "PS: i aint your bro."
Younes, who dated Kourtney from 2016 to 2018, captioned the screenshot, "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately." He also added in another Instagram Story, "couldn't miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tired [sic] to stay quiet and be the nice guy."
As for Lord Disick, he has yet to respond publicly to Younes' post, but as an insider close to the Talentless founder previously told E! News, he is "mortified" by all of the recent drama.
"He had a low moment and was looking to someone who could relate to his feelings," the source said, adding, "and immediately regretted sending that message."