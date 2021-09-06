Mindy Kaling Shares First Photo of Son Spencer in Honor of His First Birthday

Someone alert the party planning committee—because Mindy Kaling's son Spencer just turned 1 year old!
After celebrating the major milestone on Sept. 3, the actress and producer took to Instagram on Sept. 6 to share for the very first time a photo of her little one. The sweet snapshot showed Spencer sitting in front of an array of balloons. In addition to posting the precious pic, Kaling shed some light on Spencer's bond with his 3-year-old sister Katherine.
"Friday was my son Spencer's first birthday," she wrote in the caption. "My daughter Kit is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy. If you happen to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you are old war buddies and he makes a beeline to you."
Looking back at his birth, The Mindy Project star then reflected on welcoming Spencer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"I had Spencer during Covid and it was a strange isolated time, but the instant I saw him I knew he would make everything better," she continued. "And he did!"
At the end of her post, Kaling revealed her nickname for her youngest child and wrote, "Happy birthday, Spike!"
Several of her famous friends sent along their well-wishes, too. "OMG, your baby is 1 already?" Queer Eye's Tan France wrote in the comments section. "Where did the time go?!" Added Kaling's co-star from The Office Angela Kinsey, "Awwww!! Happy birthday!"
While Kaling didn't show her son's face in the photo, this shouldn't come as a surprise to her fans.
After all, she didn't reveal Spencer's birth—or that she had been pregnant—until about a month after his arrival.
"This is news to a lot of people," she said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert at the time. "It's true."
She also hasn't shown Katherine's face in any Instagram photos and discussed the protection of her privacy during a 2019 interview with Glamour.
"I'm on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day's going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships," she shared. "It's really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That's a boundary, but it's a very small boundary. Everything else I really don't have any issue sharing."