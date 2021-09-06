Mindy Kaling Shares First Photo of Son Spencer in Honor of His First Birthday

Watch : What Mindy Kaling Finds "Interesting" About Being a Mother of 2

Someone alert the party planning committee—because Mindy Kaling's son Spencer just turned 1 year old!

After celebrating the major milestone on Sept. 3, the actress and producer took to Instagram on Sept. 6 to share for the very first time a photo of her little one. The sweet snapshot showed Spencer sitting in front of an array of balloons. In addition to posting the precious pic, Kaling shed some light on Spencer's bond with his 3-year-old sister Katherine.

"Friday was my son Spencer's first birthday," she wrote in the caption. "My daughter Kit is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy. If you happen to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you are old war buddies and he makes a beeline to you."

Looking back at his birth, The Mindy Project star then reflected on welcoming Spencer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I had Spencer during Covid and it was a strange isolated time, but the instant I saw him I knew he would make everything better," she continued. "And he did!"

At the end of her post, Kaling revealed her nickname for her youngest child and wrote, "Happy birthday, Spike!"