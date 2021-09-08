Olivia Munn Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With John Mulaney

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Step Out Together For the First Time

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are expecting!

The actress is pregnant with the couple's first child, with John confirming the news during a visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

"In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn," John told host Seth Meyers. "I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."

John began the interview by giving a rundown of his "challenging" past 12 months, which included entering rehab in September 2020 amid a battle with addiction struggles. The star explained that in October, he left rehab and moved out of the home he shared with now-ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler but that shortly after hosting the Halloween episode of Saturday Night Live, he relapsed with cocaine and alcohol.

"Then I continued using drugs—you and some other friends staged an intervention, as you recall," John told Seth, explaining this led to a two-month rehab stint that ended in February 2021. At this point in the conversation, the John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch star pointed out he initially met Olivia for the first time at Seth's September 2013 wedding to wife Alexi Ashe.