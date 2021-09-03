2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!
Kaley CuocoTV Scoop AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Angelina Jolie's Daughters Zahara and Shiloh Are So Grown Up In Rare Pictures

Angelina Jolie recently shared rare of photos of her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, while the two are catching up on their summer reading—and you won’t believe just how big they’ve gotten.

By Kisha Forde Sep 03, 2021 6:15 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesAngelina JolieShiloh Jolie-PittCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Angelina Jolie Breaks Jennifer Aniston's IG Record

Here's something that might just make you feel a little old today: Angelina Jolie's daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, are officially teenagers.
 
The Maleficent star—who's also mom to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—shared rare photos on Sept. 3 of her oldest girls catching up on their summer reading. For 16-year-old Zahara, her book of choice would be The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison while 15-year-old Shiloh was busy thumbing through the pages of The Dark Lady by Akala.
 
"End of #summerreading," the actress, who shares her kids with ex Brad Pitt, captioned the cute Instagram post. "These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours."
 
When Angelina joined the social platform in August, she made history as the fastest user to reach over 1 million followers in just a few short hours. However, this is the first peek she's given fans into her life as a mom—something we always appreciate seeing.

photos
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kids Through the Years

In fact, the last glimpse we've seen of Zahara and Shiloh was in late 2019 when the two stood alongside their mom for the European premiere of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Rome.

Trending Stories

1

Dog the Bounty Hunter Marries Francie Frane Amid Family Turmoil

2

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Break Up After 3 Years of Marriage

3

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

Though the teens remain out of the spotlight, proud mom Angelina will always find a way to rave about them. Earlier this year, she gushed to Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester about her "very capable" brood who are also quite cool.
 
"We're such a team so I am very, very lucky," Angelina she shared. "I'm always the one who worries but I don't worry about them. They're cool people."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Dog the Bounty Hunter Marries Francie Frane Amid Family Turmoil

2

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Break Up After 3 Years of Marriage

3

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

4

Drake's New Album Decoded: Mocking Kanye West and More

5

Lil Nas X Divides Internet With "Pregnancy" Announcement Photoshoot