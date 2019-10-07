Angelia Jolie couldn't help but smile alongside kids Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

The Oscar winner attended the European premiere of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Rome alongside two of her kids on Monday. Photos from the premiere show the trio sharing a laugh on the red carpet together, before heading inside to see the film. Angelina has made this press tour for the upcoming film a real family affair. In late September, Angelina was supported by kids Shiloh, Zahara, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt at the world premiere of Maleficent in Los Angeles.

Angelina's eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, was likely unable to attend the premiere with his siblings due to his college schedule. As you might recall, Maddox is enrolled at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. A source told E! News over the summer that mom Angelina is "very proud" of the 18-year-old, who is studying biochemistry at school. Angelina beamed with pride as she dropped Maddox off at the university in late August.