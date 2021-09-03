Drake Drops "Way 2 Sexy" Music Video—and We Don't Even Know Where to Start

Well, we just were thrust into the weekend.
Drake took Labor Day quite literally and dropped the music video for "Way 2 Sexy," his latest single off of new album Certified Lover Boy, with the mission to impregnate his listeners. Seriously.
The video, released Sept. 3, starts with a medical warning from the Grammy winner's OVO record label: "Headache, stomach upset, back pain, muscle pain, stuffy nose, flushing, or dizziness may occur. If any of these effects persist or worsen, tell your doctor or pharmacist promptly."
Below, in bold, OVO states, "Repeat viewing may lead to a pregnancy." Drake first announced the release date of Certified Lover Boy on Aug. 30 with a series of pregnant women emojis and the head-scratching video for "Way 2 Sexy" certainly lives up to its title.
Using a sample from Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy," Drake gyrates his way through an aerobics class, poses in pirate gear for a fictional romance novel cover (aptly named Forbidden Plunder) and inserts a faux commercial for perfume "Wet by Drake."
"Way 2 Sexy" features Future and Young Thug, who later have a boy band moment atop a sand dune with Drake and Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. "I'm too sexy for this fame," the chorus chants. Even an old and potbellied Drake walks along the Santa Monica boardwalk, reminiscing about his sexiest days of lore.
With Rambo references and Michael Jackson dance moves, Drake seems to take on what it means to objectify men and deconstruct modern icons of masculinity. Or, he's just looking to make fun of it all. Decide for yourself as Future flexes and cartoon women immediately get pregnant. Plus, Young Thug has a themed pinup calendar dedicated to his swagger. It's "Way 2 Sexy" to be anything but ridiculous.
Drake has already made headlines with his apparent name drop of Ayesha Curry in track "Race My Mind," and allegedly mocking Kanye West leaking his address in song "7am On Bridle Path." The Toronto-based rapper also gives out shout out to Sha'Carri Richardson and his three-year-old son Adonis.
You just have to see the outrageous "Way 2 Sexy" music video above!