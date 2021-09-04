Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Benefit Cosmetics, Tula, Clinique & More

Get three times the glow when you use Tula's Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum. This serum has two different types of Vitamin C to brighten up dull skin and diminish the appearance of dark spots. The third Vitamin C in the formula reactivates the others through the day to protect against elements that cause the look of lackluster skin. The serum is oil-free and fragrance-free without sticky residue.

The other key ingredients smooth and strengthen the skin barrier, hydrate the skin, protect against antioxidants, and reduces the look of redness. If you're wondering if you should try out this serum, check out the customer reviews. One said, "I've been using the product as directed for 1 week; 5 drops twice a day. My complexion has vastly improved - I find that my skin is dewy and my red and/or dry patches are significantly reduced. I'm actually shocked at how well this works!"

Another raved, "The best vitamin C serum ever!! I am a very picky person when it comes to skin care, and one thing that I can say about this product that it is one of the best products I have used hands down. It is pricy don't get me wrong but it's worth every penny! If you have a stubborn red pimple you apply to it and literally the next day you would see the pimple inflammation go down. And it really makes the people go away! Mark my words! I definitely have seen difference using the product." And today you can get the serum for just $24... for 24 hours only!