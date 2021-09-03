Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off St. Tropez & Lilly Lashes

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Ulta items are now available at Target. And there's more good news: Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off the St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse and several lashes from Lilly Lashes. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse
You can achieve a natural-looking, streak-free tan in three hours or less when you use the St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse. Apply with a mitt and wait just one hour to get a light tan, 2 hours for a medium glow, and three hours for a deep tan. This self-tanner works quickly and lasts for about a week. We love this one so much that we included it in our list of favorite self-tanners.
Lilly Lashes
Lilly Lashes are a number one global best seller. They are handmade, vegan, easy to apply, and they're reusable up to 25 times. There ten different Lilly Lashes styles on sale for half price today.
