Kanye West Alludes to Cheating on Kim Kardashian in New Song “Hurricane”

Fans listening to Kanye West’s new album, Donda, have experienced quite a few surprises along the way but what’s rapped on “Hurricane” may be the biggest bombshell yet.

Watch: Kim Kardashian "Blindsided" by Kanye West's Guests at "Donda" Event

Just days after releasing Donda, Kanye West's lyrics may be shedding even more light on his marriage to Kim Kardashian.
 
In the track "Hurricane," the Grammy winner seemingly alludes to being unfaithful after Kim welcomed the couple's first two children: North, 8, and Saint, 5. In the four-minute-long song, Kanye raps, "Here I go actin' too rich, here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is, Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'."
 
A source close to the rapper confirmed to People that the lyrics are "in a way [Kanye's] testimony of everything he did wrong and his apology and taking accountability." E! News has reached to their respective reps for comment.
 
Although Kanye's mention would refer to sometime after late 2015, as fans of the two remember, after welcoming son Saint, the couple went on to have two more children: Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Elsewhere in the new single, Kanye also seems to reference the California home he once shared with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, which was featured in Architectural Digest just last year. "Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it," he raps. "Genius gone clueless, it's a whole lot to risk."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

His latest lyrics offer rare insight into the couple's six-year marriage, which ended when Kim filed for divorce back in February. However, although the two have gone their separate ways romantically, Kim has notably supported her ex in his creative endeavors, including appearing in a wedding dress during his latest show.

Interestingly enough, buzz around the suggestive lyrics also comes just one day after a source confirmed to E! News that the two are focusing on "rebuilding" six months after their split.
 
"Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it," the insider shared. "But wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger." 

If you're looking for more decoding on Kanye's lyrics—especially when it comes to rapping about his relationship with Kim—look no further, we have everything you need right here.

