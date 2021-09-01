Scott Disick "Mortified" Over Younes Bendjima DMs: Why He's "Bitter" About Kourtney Kardashian's Romance

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian REACTS to Scott's Alleged Leaked DMs

Lord Disick has made a royal mess.

In an apparent attempt to commiserate with fellow Kourtney Kardashian ex Younes Bendjima, Scott Disick allegedly sent him a DM on Instagram, writing in part about Kourtney and new love Travis Barker's PDA in Italy, "Yo is this chick ok!????" Younes then published the private message with his response: "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro." Now, Scott, who is the father of Kourtney's three kids, is feeling all kinds of regret—over how things turned out with his ex and for reaching out to Younes in the first place.



"Scott Disick is still very bitter about Kourtney and Travis' relationship. He wants her to be happy, but behind closed doors, he will always have regrets about their relationship and why it didn't work out," a source close to Scott told E! News. "He is bitter because he's never seen Kourtney this serious about someone."

As for the DM debacle, "Scott is mortified that Younes shared his private DM message," the source said. "He had a low moment and was looking to someone who could relate to his feelings, and immediately regretted sending that message."

If Younes' response was any indication, Kourtney's two exes are on no better terms with each other. "Scott never liked Younes and totally acted irrationally," the source said. "He regrets reaching out to him."