How Adrian Grenier Really Feels About the Hatred for His Devil Wears Prada Character

Watch : Adrian Grenier & Betty Gabriel Talk "Clickbait" Netflix Series

Was Nate (Adrian Grenier) the real villain of The Devil Wears Prada? That's been the debate ever since the dramedy film hit theaters in 2006.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Grenier weighed in on the negative reaction to his character—and his answer may surprise you! According to the Entourage alum, he feels "it's healthy" that people question Nate's behavior, especially his failure to support Andy (Anne Hathaway) during her intense job.

"Philosophically, I always believe it's good to challenge, you know, standard expectations [or] the status quo," he said. "So, to just blindly think that Nate is innocent and he's just 'poor me,' I think it's important because, I think in many ways, there are a lot of 'poor me' men out there who aren't stepping up and standing up to take care of, you know, their business. I can understand why the push back."

This insight comes over two months after Grenier reunited with Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci for Entertainment Weekly's celebration of the 15th anniversary of the fashionable film.