2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!
TV Scoop AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Chicago West, Stormi Webster & True Thompson Share Cousin Kisses in Kim Kardashian's Adorable New Pics

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 01, 2021 3:37 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesKim KardashianCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsChicago WestStormi WebsterTrue ThompsonNBCU
CATCH UP!
Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!

A kiss for every follower!

Kim Kardashian celebrated reaching 250 million Instagram followers today with adorable new pics of "triplet" cousins Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson. The three-year-old tots give each other kisses in a cute hug huddle. "250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys!," Kim captioned on Sept. 1. "I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies, my life would be complete." 

The bestie cousins have had a fun-packed summer with luxe vacays, cute playdates and cosmetic closet raids. The toddlers even gave Khloe Kardashian a makeover! Khloe similarly reached a social media milestone on June 25 with her 158 millionth Instagram follower. "158 Million!!!! Thank you!!!" Khloe captioned a twinning pic of her and daughter True. "We love you!!! Love my bestie and I."

True, Chicago and Stormi have been a trio of budding fashionistas after all being born within mere months of each other.

photos
Chicago West's Cutest Pics

A source previously told E! News in 2018, "The three girls are already best friends and have so much fun together...They try to get them together several times a week for little play dates where they play on their play mats and babble together."

The insider added, "It's very cute and what the sisters have always been waiting for." 

See the new pics of Stormi, True and Chi beloe plus more of their cutest cousin moments! 

Instagram
"250 Million Kisses"

Chicago, True and Stormi give each other hugs and kisses in an adorable pic, shared by Kim on Sept. 1. "250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys!" Kim thanked her fans. "I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies my life would be complete." 

Instagram
Hug Huddle

Chicago, True and Stormi showed off their fashion prowess in stylish outfits as they had a hug huddle on Sept. 1. 

Instagram
BFFs

Chicago looks back at aunt Khloe as she holds hands with True on Aug. 4. 

Instagram
Window Shopping

Dream, Stormi, Chicago and True adorably went window shopping at The Grove on Aug. 4. "Cousins," Khloe captioned with a purple heart emoji.

Instagram
Summer Stands

Reign, Mason, Penelope and North set up a summer lemonade stand also selling custom bracelets on Aug. 1. Even Scott received a custom "Lord" bracelet from "pooshalini" Penelope!

Instagram
Triple Trouble

"The sweetest girls," Khloe Kardashian captioned a precious moment between cousins Dream KardashianTrue Thompson and Chicago West

Instagram
Besties for Life

Former E! star Natalie Halcro's daughter also joins the photo opp. 

Instagram
Say Cheese

Dream, True and Chicago sport matching purple leotards.

Instagram
Girls Run the World

"Are you ready for this cuteness?? I'm not!! #Cousins #Sisters #GirlsRunTheWorld," proud mom (and aunt) Khloe captioned an adorable pic of daughter True and nieces Chicago and Dream.

Instagram
Spring Snapshots

Chicago, True and Dream all gaze in the camera for a pic in May 2021. The trio of cousins seem to be having fun in the sun and enjoying the spring weather!

Instagram
Grinning Girls

Chicago, True and Dream are all smiles and hugs in a too-cute-for-words Instagram pic Khloe shared in May 2021. 

Instagram
Where's the Camera?

Seems like only Dream knew where the camera was at! Rob Kardashian's daughter is all smiles in a sweet photo beside cousins Psalm and Chicago. Kim Kardashian shared the snapshot in May 2021, with fans commenting that Chicago is a spitting image of the KUWTK star!

Instagram
Sunday Best
"Sunday Morning Sweetness," proud mom (and aunt!) Kim captioned an adorable pic of Psalm, Chicago and Dream. 
Instagram
Three Times the Cuteness

Kim shared a series of snapshots of kids Psalm and Chicago with their cousin Dream in May 2021. 

Instagram
Pool Party

Khloe shares a swimming selfie with Dream, Chicago and True. "My girls!!! Always and forever!" she wrote on IG in February 2021.

Instagram
Throwback

Kim shared this throwback pic in January 2021 to show just how tiny Chicago and Stormi used to be. 

Instagram
Matching

Chicago, Stormi, Dream and True rock matching outfits in different colors.

Instagram
Up in the Air

Stormi and True are already living their best lives!

Instagram
Side by Side

Chicago and Dream just hangin' out.

Instagram
Inseparable

The cousins make for quite the duo!

Instagram
So Much Chaos

Kim nailed the caption for this already-perfect pic, writing, "2020 as a photo."

Instagram
Uncle Kanye

Kanye West plays around with Reign and his own kiddos.

Instagram
Big Hugs

Saint and Reign truly are the best of buds.

Instagram
Rock On

It's safe to say North and Reign nailed their Halloween costumes in 2020.

Instagram
The Perfect Sunny Day

Time for some fun in the sun.

Instagram
Secret Language

Just two cousins having a conversation.

Instagram
Basket Buds

Sometimes you just need a trip around the grocery store with your best pal.

Instagram
Princess Pride

Dresses for days!

Instagram
Costume Kids

You're never too old to play dress up.

Instagram
Sister Date

Like sister, like daughter! Khloe and Kylie Jenner are leading by example.

photos
View More Photos From The Kardashian Cousins' Cutest Moments

Trending Stories

1

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

2

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

3

See Justin Bieber Model Kim Kardashian’s Skims in LA Billboard Mishap

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

2

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

3

See Justin Bieber Model Kim Kardashian’s Skims in LA Billboard Mishap

4

Kelly Ripa Fires Back at Fan's Accusation Over "Fresh-Faced" Beach Pic

5
Exclusive

How Kourtney Really Feels About Scott "Talking Behind Her Back"