Chicago West, Stormi Webster & True Thompson Share Cousin Kisses in Kim Kardashian's Adorable New Pics

A kiss for every follower!
Kim Kardashian celebrated reaching 250 million Instagram followers today with adorable new pics of "triplet" cousins Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson. The three-year-old tots give each other kisses in a cute hug huddle. "250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys!," Kim captioned on Sept. 1. "I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies, my life would be complete."
The bestie cousins have had a fun-packed summer with luxe vacays, cute playdates and cosmetic closet raids. The toddlers even gave Khloe Kardashian a makeover! Khloe similarly reached a social media milestone on June 25 with her 158 millionth Instagram follower. "158 Million!!!! Thank you!!!" Khloe captioned a twinning pic of her and daughter True. "We love you!!! Love my bestie and I."
True, Chicago and Stormi have been a trio of budding fashionistas after all being born within mere months of each other.
A source previously told E! News in 2018, "The three girls are already best friends and have so much fun together...They try to get them together several times a week for little play dates where they play on their play mats and babble together."
The insider added, "It's very cute and what the sisters have always been waiting for."
See the new pics of Stormi, True and Chi beloe plus more of their cutest cousin moments!