McKayla Maroney Says Larry Nassar Was Given "Perfect Breeding Ground" for Abuse

Watch : Aly Raisman Talks "SI" Shoot & Olympic Gymnastic Committee

Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar has been accused of sexually abusing hundreds of women and girls while working as a doctor at Michigan State University and with the USA Gymnastics team. Three years ago, 332 survivors reached a settlement of $500 million. He's been sentenced to at least 140 years in prison for felony criminal sexual conduct, sexually abusing girls under the pretense of medical treatment and charges of child pornography.

It was no accident he abused young gymnasts, according to gold medalist McKayla Maroney, who has said Nassar molested her for years. She reflected on how he was able to "sneak in" to the sport during a new interview with Elle magazine.

Specifically, she recalled attending the Karolyi Ranch training facility in Texas after joining the national team in 2010, two years before she went viral for her "Not Impressed" expression at the 2012 Olympics.

The outlet reports that athletes slept in bunk beds with bugs and used dirty bathrooms. "We were not treated like Olympians, we were treated like we were in a military camp," Maroney, now 25, said.