NeNe Leakes Says Husband Gregg Is "Transitioning to the Other Side" Amid Cancer Battle

Watch : NeNe Leakes Says Hubby Greg Was Embarrassed By Cancer

NeNe Leakes is providing an emotional update about husband Gregg Leakes' ongoing health battle.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, NeNe told the crowd at her venue The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Ga. that Gregg doesn't have much time left in his cancer fight, as seen in footage shared by It's OnSite. NeNe gave the message after an attendee was apparently upset that the 53-year-old reality TV star didn't wish the fan a happy birthday.

"Give us lot of love, OK? My husband is transitioning to the other side," NeNe told the crowd. "People approach and say, 'You're rude because you don't want to say happy birthday.' My husband is at home, dying."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star—who shares two adult sons with Gregg, 67—continued, "You see my son right here—he's hurting. I'm hurting."

NeNe added that her "husband is losing his life at this very moment." She also stated, "Sometimes you don't know what people are dealing with and what people are going through, OK? My husband is not going to be here in the next couple of days, OK?"