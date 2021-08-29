TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote for Best Episode, Saddest Goodbye and Best Plot Twist

Warning: The below features spoilers for several TV shows.
Twists, turns and tear ducts that burn—this past season of TV has been an emotional roller coaster!
For the next round of polls in the 2021 TV Scoop Awards, we invite you to vote for the best episode of the year, the most gut-wrenching farewell and the top plot twist.
Among the nominees, Amazon Prime Video's The Wilds finds itself as a contender in two categories today: Best Episode and Best Plot Twist. The first ever episode of The Wilds was a memorable one: It started off as a simple survival story, only to blow our minds with that social experiment. Of course, that wasn't even the biggest twist of the season, as soft-spoken Nora (played by Helena Howard) was later revealed to be a mole for the Dawn of Eve study.
Wynonna Earp is also a double nominee in the latest poll, as it too is up for Best Episode and Best Plot Twist. The SYFY series went out with a bang for its fourth and final season.
The series finale, "Old Souls," which is up for Best Episode, had us laughing and crying at the exact same time thanks to Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley)'s wedding. Speaking of Waverly, she also stunned this season thanks to her transformation into a dark angel.
These weren't the only TV moments that had us talking, as we found ourselves in tears over several unexpected deaths. For starters, there was the heartbreaking passing of Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) on Grey's Anatomy. We also reached for the tissue box after we said goodbye to Pray Tell (Billy Porter) on Pose.
The Schitt's Creek series finale went on to offer up a surprisingly sad moment. We're, of course, talking about the Rose family (Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy) saying goodbye at the Rosebud Motel.
For the full list of nominees, proceed to the voting area below!
TV Scoop Awards 2021: Episode & More
Don't forget, you can find the other live polls for the TV Scoop Awards here!