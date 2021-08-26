You’ll Never Guess Which Celeb's "Unannounced" FaceTime Calls Are Being Ignored By Kacey Musgraves

Watch : Kacey Musgraves Is Life-Size Barbie at Her Met Gala Debut

Justin Bieber just wants there to be "One Less Lonely Girl" in the world.

But Kacey Musgraves is fine being by herself, especially when it's 8 a.m. and she's nursing a hangover. As revealed in a new interview with The New York Times, the pop star has apparently become accustomed to sporadically FaceTiming her.

He even rang her up during her conversation with the newspaper, causing Kacey to raise "a sly eyebrow" as she showed her producers, Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, his incoming call. She picked up the phone, telling Justin, "You freaking love an unannounced FaceTime, dude."

After wrapping up her call, she explained that the "Yummy" singer has been calling her "a lot recently."

"I'll be lying in bed, hung over at 8 a.m. — FaceTime. It's a decline for me, but he's so sweet," she said. "Anyway. New friend."