Kacey Musgraves Sings About Heartache in Chilling New Song After Ruston Kelly Divorce

Kacey Musgraves isn't just "Blowing Smoke" with her new music.

On Saturday, Aug. 21, the 33-year-old country singer teased chilling new lyrics to an unreleased track of her upcoming album with a series of short videos on Instagram. Of course, many of Kacey's fans couldn't help but notice that the lyrics alluded to her divorce from Ruston Kelly. Last July, the duo announced they were calling it quits after two years of marriage.

"Let me set the scene/Two lovers ripped right at the seams/They woke up from the perfect dream/And then the darkness came," the musician sings in her new song. "I signed the papers yesterday/You came and took your things away/Moved out of the home we made/And gave you back your name."

Kacey adds, "What have we done?/Did we fly too high?/Just to get burned by the sun?/No one's to blame/'Cause we called all the angels to save us/Called them by name/But I guess they got lost."