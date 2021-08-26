Eric Stonestreet Claps Back at Claim He’s “Too Old” to Be Engaged to Fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer

Watch : "Modern Family" Star Eric Stonestreet Is Engaged!

Days after popping the question, Eric Stonestreet is not letting critics burst his happy bubble.



The Modern Family alum recently had a little fun when it came to addressing online trolls who claimed he looked "too old" to be engaged to his now-fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the actor reshared his engagement photos—but this time with a little added touch.



"Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49-year-old man, to be engaged to my almost 42-year-old fiancée," he captioned the Instagram pics, which were edited to add wrinkles to his other half. "Look, she can't help that she looks so great at 42 and I can't help that I apparently look like her grandad. So, I fixed it for everyone."



And as a nod to Modern Family fans everywhere, Eric's on-screen spouse and co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson commented on the hilarious post, "I assume these are the same people who love Jay & Gloria's relationship…Which is where YOU got the idea of having a younger spouse right?"