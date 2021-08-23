Eric Stonestreet Is Engaged to Lindsay Schweitzer: See Her Diamond Ring

Congratulations are in order for Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet and his "people."
On Sunday, Aug. 22, the 49-year-old actor announced on Instagram that he and Lindsay Schweitzer are engaged after the star popped the question. He shared several photos of the happy couple that showed off her eye-popping diamond ring.
"She said, 'She'd have her people call my people,'" Eric humorously captioned the post.
Among his famous friends sharing support in the comments section was Gwyneth Paltrow, who wrote, "YAY!!! We are so happy for you." Rob Riggle—who has attended Kansas City-based sporting events with Eric, as both grew up in the area—posted, "Congratulations [champagne and party popper emojis] !!! This is awesome!!!"
Additionally, Zachary Levi commented, "Congrats duuuuuuuuuuude!!!" Michael Bublé shared, "Congrats you beautiful couple you," adding a string of heart emojis. And Bethenny Frankel, who previously was romantically linked to Eric, simply wrote, "YES."
Eric and Lindsay, a pediatric nurse, started dating after meeting at a Kansas City charity event in June 2016, according to People. In September 2017, he enthusiastically told Ellen DeGeneres about the relationship.
After Ellen told Eric it's good that Lindsay is a nurse "because you're a hypochondriac," the two-time Emmy winner replied, "I'm a big baby, too!" He went on to say, "She calms me. She calms my nerves! I'm a very high-strung person."
Back in April 2016, Eric told Ellen that he was on dating apps, and he admitted some of his friends had seemed surprised by this.
"Now I've done Bumble, and I've tried this other one, and the way I justify it, Ellen, is because I'm on TV, I shouldn't be eliminated from participating in what's going on in the world," he shared back then.