Halsey Channels Their Inner Goth Glam Princess on First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

Halsey made quite the memorable appearance on their first red carpet since welcoming baby Ender earlier this summer.
On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the 26-year-old "Bad at Love" vocalist shared photos to Instagram from the night prior of themself stepping out in a dark Dolce & Gabbana dress for the premiere of their new album and accompanying film. The outfit included a cross necklace and elbow-length gloves and appeared to be goth-inspired.
"heart of darkness," Halsey captioned the post, adding heart and fire emojis.
Producer Benny Blanco took to the comments section to write, "i can't believe i saw u give birth last night." Halsey responded, "it's crazy cause most people will think you mean the movie."
Halsey's fourth studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, is produced by Oscar-winning musicians Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and is available on Friday, Aug. 27. The film of the same name debuted in select IMAX theaters on Wednesday, Aug. 25 as part of a limited release.
The Grammy-nominated performer welcomed their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, with screenwriter Alev Aydin on July 14. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," Halsey captioned a post of the newborn at the time.
According to the trailer, the hour-long film explores the "lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth." Earlier this month, Halsey let fans know that the R-rated project could be intense for some viewers.
"If you have triggers that fall into the categories of violence, sexual violence, blood, anything pregnancy related, death, etc as indicated in the rating, I respectfully suggest that each individual decide what their personal comfort is with these subjects," the star tweeted.