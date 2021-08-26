Halsey Channels Their Inner Goth Glam Princess on First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

Watch : Halsey Gives Birth to First Baby With Alev Aydin

Halsey made quite the memorable appearance on their first red carpet since welcoming baby Ender earlier this summer.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the 26-year-old "Bad at Love" vocalist shared photos to Instagram from the night prior of themself stepping out in a dark Dolce & Gabbana dress for the premiere of their new album and accompanying film. The outfit included a cross necklace and elbow-length gloves and appeared to be goth-inspired.

"heart of darkness," Halsey captioned the post, adding heart and fire emojis.

Producer Benny Blanco took to the comments section to write, "i can't believe i saw u give birth last night." Halsey responded, "it's crazy cause most people will think you mean the movie."

Halsey's fourth studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, is produced by Oscar-winning musicians Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and is available on Friday, Aug. 27. The film of the same name debuted in select IMAX theaters on Wednesday, Aug. 25 as part of a limited release.