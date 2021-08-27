Wear These Celeb-Inspired Trends with Size-inclusive Picks from Fashion Expert Melissa Chataigne

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Have you ever looked at Lizzo, Beyoncé or Rihanna's outfits wishing that you could rock the same look. That's actually not a far-fetched idea because we can all sport celebrity trends, especially with a little bit of guidance. We can always count on style expert Melissa Chataigne to bring us the on-trend fashions at every price point for every body type.
This time around she's showing us how to style some celeb-inspired looks on two different models, Kendra Lauren, who is a size 2, and Making the Cut star Jihan Amer, a size 16 model. Once again, Melissa has proved that you don't need a celeb-level budget to have great style and that there's a way for all of us to make any trend work.
Keep on scrolling to see the three looks that Melissa styled for both models and to find out more about the pieces she selected from Amazon, H&M, Target, Missguided, Dr. Scholl's, Zara, Tommy Bahama, and more. If you want to get additional fashion insights from Melissa, make sure to follow her on Instagram.
Look 1: Rihanna Hawaiian Shirt
"Chanel bad girl RiRi but make it your own with a sexy day look for the grocery store or white lotus vacation vibes," Melissa advised.
Kittenish Lover Boy Embroidered Denim Shorts
You can never have too many pairs of denim shorts. These are slightly distressed with some little blue hearts embroidered throughout.
Zara Vinyl Strappy Sandals
These off-white heeled sandals have vinyl straps, a contrasting color insole and a square toe
Zara Crossbody Bag with Chain
This is one of those bags you can pair with pretty much any outfit. You can wear it as a crossbody bag or a shoulder bag.
Zara Palm Tree Print Shirt
Yes, this shirt is from the men's section, but in all honesty, anyone can rock this shirt. It's flowy, relaxed, and it has a fun palm tree print.
Wild Fable Women's High-Rise Denim Mini Skirt
This denim mini skirt has a high waistline and distressed detailing throughout. This is the perfect pairing with a tropical shirt to emulate that RiRi ensemble, but you'll also wear this one all the time. It's a closet essential, for sure.
Zara Leather Heels
These are not your typical leather heels. These shoes have a flexible latex foam insole that specially designed to increase your comfort with every step.
Zara Animal Print Mini City Bag
And, of course, we can't forget the handbag. This faux croc bag is the perfect finishing touch to the ensemble.
Look 2: Corset From Day to Night
Windsor The Hook Up Faux Leather Corset Top
Step outside of the box with this faux leather corset top. You can emulate the look that Melissa styled and you can use this for other outfits too. How cute would you look with this top, some jeans, and a cozy cardigan in the fall? The possibilities are endless. This crop top is also available in black.
Universal Thread Women's Vintage Straight Cropped Jeans
These Universal Thread straight cropped jeans are the perfect addition to your everyday denim collection. They're relaxed at the hip and available in three different washes. The sizes range from 00 to 18 with regular, short, and tall lengths.
Dr. Scholl's Shoes American Lifestyle Time Off Sneaker
A fresh pair of white sneakers is always a must, all year round. This pair from Dr. Scholl's have anti-odor Insole Technology with anatomical cushioning, comfort & support. They're anti-microbial, lightweight, and flexible to move as you do.
Zara Mini Crossbody Bag With Topstitching
Lavender is such a popular color these days. You can hold this adorable bag by the top handle or put the longer strap on your shoulder.
Missguided Plus Size Cream Mesh Drape Corset Top
This corset top looks so sophisticated with a pair of leather pants, some tailor trousers, or even some jeans. This piece is much more versatile than you may realize. You can make so many different outfits with this cream-colored top.
Missguided Plus Size Black Faux Leather Tailored Flared Pants
Do not be scared to get bold. You need these flared leather pants in your wardrobe. These tailored paints have a high waist-line and seam details. The pants are the perfect complement to the corset top and they would look great with so many other tops you already have.
Missguided Black Faux Suede Barely There Mid Heels
While you're shopping at Missguided for that corset top and leather pants, add these barely there heels to your shopping cart. Black heels are just such an essential. You can wear these all the time.
Melissa Mercedes Simeon Robe
A robe, but make it fashion. This maxi-length robe is luxurious, silky soft head-turner.
Look 3: Knit Dresses
Melissa said, "As we transition from summer to fall let's steal from stars like Beyoncé and Ashley for a curve hugging knit dress that can ease us into the new seas."
H&M Fine-knit Halterneck Dress
This light blue knit fabric is just so gorgeous. The short dress has a halter neck line with ribbing at the hem. This would be perfect as is for a summer day or you can throw on jacket when the temperatures drop.
H&M Shoulder Bag
This quilted shoulder bag is available in black, taupe, and cream. It looks so luxe, but it's actually just $21. You might as well nab this one in all three colors.
Linjer Mathilde Pearl Earrings
If you adore pearl earrings and you love wearing hoops, this pair of earrings is the perfect hybrid.
Zara Vinyl Strappy Sandals
These are the same heels from Look 1, which proves that they are a must-buy to pair with many outfits. These off-white heeled sandals have vinyl straps, a contrasting color insole and a square toe.
Missguided Tan Faux Suede Tie Up Mid Heel Sandals
These tie-up, faux suede heels are another great shoe option for this look.
H&M Single-Breasted Jacket
This single-breasted, woven jacket has notched lapels, one button at the front, and and pockets with a flap. This is the perfect layering piece to elevate your look or even give you a bit of warmth on a cool night. It's also available in light grey.
Womens Pouch Dumpling Crossbody Bag Cloud Handbag Soft Clutch Purse Shoulder Bag
Add. To. Cart. This bag looks so chic when it's actually incredibly affordable. This brown color is perfect for fall and it's also available in black, olive green, and cream.
HeyMaeve Rum & Cigar Earrings
These gold chain earrings are guaranteed to impress.
If you're looking for my size-inclusive styles, check out Camille Kostek's first-ever swimsuit collection.