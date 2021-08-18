Aidy Bryant Teams up With Old Navy to Redefine Size Inclusion by Offering Every Style in Every Size

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We adore Old Navy for the brand's fashionable and affordable styles. The company's latest move is cementing our love for the brand. Old Navy redefining size inclusion by offering every style in every size, with sizes ranging from 0-30 or XS-4X, and each piece will be available at the same price. Every store will have all of the women's clothing together, no more special sections separated by size. The former Women's and Women's Plus collections are merged online as well. Models and mannequins in multiple sizes will be featured on the site and in store.
This is a milestone moment for Old Navy and the fashion industry at large. Saturday Night Live star Aidy Bryant appears in the new BODEQUALITY TV spot in support of the new campaign along side a diverse group of women. Old Navy is equalizing the shopping landscape, giving women the comforting experience they deserve. Aidy told E! News, "I definitely have had times where I did not feel comfortable in my own skin. It still happens to me even though I've had major growth in that area, but I think that's really normal. It's an everyday battle, you know, and take it hour by hour and try to be kind to yourself."
The actress explained, "Confidence means lots of different things to me. Sometimes it means advocating for yourself in a difficult moment, and other times it means wearing a thing that makes you feel really good. It's whatever you need in your darkest time." And every little thing adds up when it comes to building your confidence and being comfortable in your skin. When you look good, you feel good, and clothes can have an impact on creating a positive mindset. Keep on scrolling to see the fashionable size-inclusive offerings from Old Navy.
Old Navy Olive Green Non-Stretch Jean Jacket for Women
This olive green jacket is a year-round essential. You'll wear this one all the time. It's also available in petite and tall size ranges.
Textured Shaker-Stitch Long-Line Open-Front Sweater for Women
You'll feel cute, cozy, and comfortable in this textured sweater. This one of those items that you'll end up buying in every color.
Old Navy Floral-Print Split-Neck Poet Blouse for Women
This ruffle trim top is one of those pieces that you can wear from day to night.
Old Navy Floral Puff-Sleeve Button-Front Midi Swing Dress for Women
There's no need to buy clothes just for summer or just for fall. You can wear this burgundy floral dress at any time. It's perfect as it is in warm weather, or you can pair it with a light jacket when the temperatures drop.
Old Navy High-Waisted Button-Front Medium Acid-Wash Jean Midi Skirt for Women
This far from your average denim skirt. How cute are these buttons?
Old Navy Fit and Flare Puff-Sleeve Floral-Print Dress for Women
You never go wrong with a fit and flare dress. It's just one of those styles that looks amazing on every woman and this blue/green floral print is just darling.
Old Navy Mid-Rise StretchTech Jogger Pants for Women
Joggers with pockets are just such a delight. You'll feel comfortable in these stretchy pants and you'll have a place to store your phone and keys. These essential pants are available in some gorgeous colorways too.
Old Navy Scoop-Neck Floral Swing Cami Blouse for Women
Old Navy is really coming through with all of these gorgeous floral prints. This cami is also available in pink/orange.
