Selena Gomez Is a Foul-Mouthed True-Crime Obsessive in New Only Murders in the Building Sneak Peek

Talk about unlikely friendships.
In this exclusive clip from the Aug. 31 premiere of Hulu's series Only Murders in the Building, Mabel (Selena Gomez) finds herself connecting with two unexpected people: her much-older neighbors, Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short). So what exactly brings this eclectic trio together? A shared obsession with true crime.
As Mabel enters a neighborhood restaurant, she's surprised—and not thrilled—to be spotted. "Hey! Come over," Oliver beckons to her at the start of the clip. "Sit down! Half the building is in here."
After introducing themselves to their initially disinterested guest, the duo ultimately captures the millennial's attention with their podcast research. "Get out," she exclaims after catching a glimpse of Charles and Oliver's computer screen. "What the f--k is in Beau's mouth?"
In unison, Charles and Oliver declare, "Becky's panties."
Before long, Mabel joins her neighbors for dinner, and they begin breaking down a true crime case. Charles notes, "It is not Ray, too obvious."
"Exactly," Mabel says in support.
As for Oliver? He's just happy something belonging to Becky surfaced, adding, "I almost forgot who went missing."
Feeling similarly, Mabel accuses the podcast for taking too long with the narrative. But, as Charles highlights, all true crime podcasts draw things out.
Oliver puts it best when he concludes, "Listen, I'm all for a good peeling of the onion, but let's pace it up, people!"
This is only a taste of Mabel, Oliver and Charles' true-crime prowess, as Only Murders in the Building follows the trio as they try to launch their own podcast and a solve a murder—that has happened in their own building.
The Hulu original also stars Aaron Dominguez, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane and Sting.
Only Murders in the Building premieres Aug. 31 on Hulu.