Only Murders in the Building Trailer Takes True Crime Podcasting To a New Level

The trailer for Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is here and it's making the wait for the Aug. 31 premiere pretty much impossible.

Sometimes, a TV show becomes your new favorite TV show before you even see it. 

That feels like it might be the case with Only Murders in the Building, Hulu's upcoming murder mystery comedy about podcasting. It stars everybody's favorite trio—Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez—as three neighbors who form an unlikely bond over their love of true crime podcasts. When someone dies in their building, they take it upon themselves to investigate the death and start their own podcast, by whatever sketchy means necessary. 

The new trailer shows them breaking into apartments, taking creepy photos of their neighbors, running from potential killers and turning closets into recording studios. They also seem to be accusing legendary recording artist Sting of the crime, and we're just going to guess that since it's in the trailer, Sting is not actually the murderer. But wouldn't it be wild if he were? 

Ahead of the trailer's official debut, Gomez shared the unlisted link in her Instagram stories, explaining that while she was "definitely" not supposed to be posting it, she was "really, really, really excited" for people to see it. 

The show was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman as an executive producer. Fogelman also shared the trailer, and offered a glimpse into the show's beginnings. 

"Had a lunch with [Martin] and he said he had an idea," he tweeted. "And here we are, two years later. Can't wait for August 31."

You and us both, Dan Fogelman.

Watch the trailer below!

Only Murders in the Building premieres Aug. 31 on Hulu.

