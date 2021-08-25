Paramore Officially Credited on Olivia Rodrigo's Song "Good 4 U" Amid Comparisons

Watch : Necessary Realness: Is Olivia Rodrigo the New It-Girl?

Olivia Rodrigo's hit song "Good 4 U" has recently been updated to include songwriting credits for two notable contributors: Paramore's lead vocalist Hayley Williams and former guitarist Joshua Farro. According to Billboard, the change was retroactively made to acknowledge an interpolation of the group's 2007 mega popular single, "Misery Business."



Although it's unclear when exactly Williams and Farro were credited, the pop rock singer reacted to the news with an Aug. 25 post on her Instagram Story. Williams reposted an image from Paramore's publishers, Warner Chappell Music, which she captioned, "Our publisher is wildin' rn [right now]." The organization's original post gave a "huge shoutout" to Williams and Farro for being named songwriters of "Good 4 U."



Reps for Rodrigo did not immediately respond to E! News' request for comment.

Meanwhile, a source confirmed to Billboard that Rodrigo and Paramore's respective teams were in communication prior to the song's release in May. Since then, the third single on Rodrigo's history-making debut album, Sour, "Good 4 U" has peaked within the top 10 music charts in more than 15 countries.