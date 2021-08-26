2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Nicole Kidman and Other TV Stars Who've Tackled The Toughest Accents

To play Russian-in-Australia Masha, Nine Perfect Strangers actress Nicole Kidman found inspiration in her own accent.

Watch: Manny Jacinto Gets Masterclass Working Opposite Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman may be a Hollywood star, but deep down, she's an Aussie at heart.

The 54-year-old actress was raised in the suburbs of Sydney, so when it came time to become Masha for Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers—in which she plays a Russian living in Australia—it didn't take much work to nail the accent. 

And it certainly helped that she went totally method, basically living as Masha for weeks on end, even after production wrapped for the day. She told E! News in a recent interview that her husband, Keith Urban, was amused by the character. "He enjoyed Masha when she came home," Kidman shared, "He kind of liked the Russian accent, I have to say."

But as Manny Jacinto divulged in a separate interview, even one of the greatest actresses of our time has yet to master the Canadian accent. He said that he showed her how to say words like bag, joking, "That was my small contribution to the array of accents that Nicole can pull off. If she does a Canadian accent later down the road, I think she has to thank me for it."

photos
All of Nicole Kidman's Most Haunting Performances

As of late, actors have been pulling out all the stops when taking on new roles, continually raising the bar with their takes on British, Russian and even Pennsylvania dialects. To see 10 stars who have mastered particularly tricky tongues, check out the gallery below!

Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Nicole Kidman

The actress combined her Australian accent with a Russian one to portray Masha in Nine Perfect Strangers.

Michele K. Short/HBO
Kate Winslet

Born in the south of England, the Titanic actress had to work with a dialect coach to shed her prim and proper English lilt for HBO's Mare of EasttownShe told The Philadelphia Enquirer that it was "tricky" to perfect the Delco accent, but, as she put it, "I'm an actor who doesn't like to get things wrong."

Gene Page/AMC
Andrew Lincoln

Though fans are accustomed to hearing Rick Grimes' southern twang on The Walking Dead, Andrew actually hails from Yorkshire, England.

FX
Martin Freeman

In the FX spinoff Fargo, the British actor tackled the Minnesotan manner of speaking, which needs to be heard to be believed. 

Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle
Jodie Comer

It's no exaggeration to call the British actress a jack of all trades. In the BBC series Killing Eve, Jodie effortlessly switched from British to Russian to French accents in a matter of moments as she portrayed hitman Villanelle.

Isabella Vosmikova/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Hugh Laurie

The British actor appeared in American titles so frequently in his early career, it's easy to assume that he bleeds red, white and blue. In reality, Gregory House's accent was as fake as the procedures he performed. 

Des Willie/Netflix
Gillian Anderson

For years now, the actress has baffled viewers with her impeccable English accent, leaving some to wonder if she's British or American. The answer is both: She spent her childhood in London, but moved to Grand Rapids, Mich. when she was 12 years old. In 2013, she remarked that even she is a bit "baffled" when it comes to her identity.

Dean Buscher/The CW
KJ Apa

He currently portrays all-American boy Archie Andrews in The CW's Riverdale, but KJ is actually from New Zealand. 

Helen Sloan/HBO
Peter Dinklage

For eight years, the New Jersey-born actor portrayed Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, so it makes sense that some people are surprised to learn he's not actually British. 

Netflix
Anya Taylor-Joy

The actress grew up in Buenos Aires, London and more cities, making it a challenge for Anya to nail down Beth's American accent in Netflix's limited series The Queen's Gambit

