NHL Player Jimmy Hayes' Wife Mourns His Death in Heart-Wrenching Tribute: “This Isn’t Fair”

Jimmy Hayes' widow is missing her "angel" one day after the hockey player's unexpected death.

Kristen Hayes mourned his passing with an emotional post on her Instagram Story on Aug. 24, writing, "i love you so much. i miss you. I don't know how I'm going to do life without you."

She shared a photo of her 31-year-old late husband at the beach, smiling as he held sons Beau, 2, and Mac, 3 months.

Kristen ended her post by saying, "You should be here. This isn't fair."

Authorities arrived at Jimmy's house in Milton, Mass., in the early morning of Aug. 23 and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the Boston Globe. His death isn't being labeled as suspicious, but his cause of death has not been revealed.

His brother Kevin Hayes also wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram after losing "my best friend." He said, "My whole life it has always been Jimmy and Kevin or the Hayes brothers. I have followed you around since I can remember and I wouldn't want it any other way."